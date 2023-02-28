Impeachment still possible for commonwealth's attorney Ronnie Goldy

(LEX 18) — Commonwealth's attorney Ronnie Goldy's resignation was set to take effect Tuesday, but the possibility of impeachment is still on the table.

Goldy served as the top prosecutor for Montgomery, Rowan, Bath, and Menifee counties before being suspended over allegations he traded court favors for nude photos and videos of a criminal defendant.

The Kentucky House voted unanimously to impeach Goldy earlier this month, sending the matter to the Senate.

Senate President Robert Stivers told LEX 18 Investigates Tuesday that the parties in the case are discussing scheduling and the rules of the process. Impeachment proceedings are rare, with the most recent being decades ago.

“There is that window between the first few days of veto overrides and we have a 10-day recess period, that is the target time because we would not be hearing any bills or considering any vetoes,” Stivers said.

If Goldy is impeached, he could face a sanction barring him from ever holding public office again.