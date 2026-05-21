Incoming Madison County jailer returns to role facing legal challenges, safety concerns

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Madison County Jailer Doug Thomas will inherit a detention center plagued by wrongful death lawsuits, staffing shortages and allegations of excessive force when he takes office in January. He defeated the current jailer and another candidate in Tuesday's primary.

Thomas, who previously served as jailer from 2011 to 2018, was elected to return to the position amid ongoing investigations into in-custody deaths and assaults at the Madison County Detention Center.

"I guess the biggest reason is because I care about what's going on," Thomas said. "I miss being that public servant."

The facility faces multiple legal challenges, including a wrongful death lawsuit filed late last year involving Jonathan Mansfield, 44. The suit alleges Mansfield was tazed approximately 40 times in 2024 while handcuffed in a restraint chair and in his cell following an arrest for public intoxication.

LEX 18 Investigates Madison County jailer says inmate's death in 2024 happened under previous jailer Leigh Searcy

Earlier this year, Dion Watts, 42, died in January, four days after his family says he sustained severe injuries while in custody during a mental health crisis.

In March, video obtained by LEX 18 INVESTIGATES showed an encounter between an inmate and two guards, with one guard punching the inmate. The current jailer confirmed both guards are no longer employed, and state police are investigating the incident.

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Thomas said addressing mental health training will be a priority.

"We have to do more training to recognize the individual that's coming in with mental health upon the booking," he said. "There's a lot that goes into play there, but we have to have more training on mental health."

The 184-bed facility regularly houses more than double its capacity. Thomas identified staffing as crucial to safety.

"I have to get the right people in here and get it staffed," he said. "If you're not, it makes it very difficult to maintain the run of this jail like it should be."

When asked about the incidents and deaths, Thomas acknowledged the severity of the situation.

"It don't sit well," he said. "Things are going to happen sometimes, but you gotta own it and fix it and make sure it don't happen again."

For him, his goal is to help the struggling jail.

"I just want to be part of it, getting back in it and just helping get it back where it needs to," Thomas said.