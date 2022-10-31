Man accused in DUI crash that killed London officer Sunday was arrested last month

(LEX 18) — The man accused of driving drunk and killing a London police officer this weekend was arrested in a separate incident in September, according to police records.

Casey Preston Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tenn., is facing charges of murder of a police officer and driving under the influence after the crash that killed London police officer Logan Medlock early Sunday morning.

On Sept. 30 of this year, Byrd was arrested in Knox County, Tenn., on a charge of public intoxication, according to information provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Byrd is currently employed as a senior officer specialist at the United States Penitentiary McCreary, a federal prison in McCreary County, Ky., according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Byrd is currently being held in the Laurel County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.