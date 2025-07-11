Mother of Crystal Rogers reacts to guilty verdicts in daughter's murder case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following the news that Brooks Houck, Joseph Lawson and Steven Lawson were all found guilty by a jury in the Crystal Rogers murder case, Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard, reacted to the verdict.

A Facebook post from Ballard began, "The last couple of weeks were some of the hardest days of my life. Riding to Bowling Green everyday then coming home everyday mentally and physically exhausted took a lot of getting use to."

The post described her time in the courtroom during the trial, as defense lawyers worked to prove their clients were innocent in the case.

"Having to sit there and listen to someone defend the person you knew murdered your family was sometimes more than I could take," Ballard's post read. "I pray for the defense attorneys because they are saying it's ok to get away with murder. I'll never fully understand how they do it."

On July 8, Houck was convicted by the jury on the count of murder - principal or accomplice and tampering with physical evidence, while Joseph Lawson was found guilty on conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

In a separate trial, Steven Lawson was found guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence on May 30. He has filed a motion for a new trial.

Ballard continued in the post, "I can't say thank you enough to everyone in this community that stood by me and supported me through all these years...I'm very blessed to live in a small town that comes together in events of tragedies."

"God has sent many blessings my way but the justice I finally got for my daughter was the biggest blessing of all. God is good just like this beautiful community I live in," the post concluded.

