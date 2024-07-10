Paris man arrested after allegedly filming juveniles during church service

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Paris Police Department reported that a man has been arrested after witnesses at a church reportedly saw him taking photos and videos of juveniles during a church service on June 23.

A citation from the department detailed that 53-year-old Colby Frederick was arrested on June 23 and charged with "Video Voyeurism" after police reported that witnesses saw Frederick allegedly taking pictures and filming two female juveniles on his cell phone at the Central Baptist Church in Paris, Kentucky.

Witnesses detailed to the officer that Frederick allegedly had his camera out and proceeded to approach a juvenile and "angled his phone under her skirt in an upward motion," the citation read. Further, the witnesses told the officer they saw that Frederick had his camera app open as he walked from behind a juvenile female and "brushed up against her." Frederick allegedly then "placed his phone under her as he passed," witnesses also told the officer.

The officer then went to Frederick's home but was told that he was with his wife on Kingsly Center in Paris. The citation noted that upon contact with them on Kingsly Center, Frederick refused to talk to the officer regarding the incident and told the officer that he didn't have his cell phone with him.

The citation added that Frederick was detained at the time and Frederick's wife gave police his cell phone and consent to search the phone. Frederick was then arrested and taken to the Bourbon County Detention Center.

Frederick was also arrested back in February 2024 after he was caught on a surveillance camera looking through the window of a home on Chambers Street, according to an arrest citation.