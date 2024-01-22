Plumbing companies expect busy week as frozen pipes thaw

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — After a week of freezing temperatures, many people across Central Kentucky are already facing big problems when it comes to water.

Still, local plumbing experts believe the problem is going to get worse before it gets better.

Joseph Weisenberger, a field repair technician with H2O Maestro in Lexington, said he had been responding to many calls over the weekend regarding frozen pipes.

With temperatures dipping down into the single digits, even tips like dripping faucets and keeping cabinets open weren't enough to save everyone's water lines.

"We had a lot of people all the sudden come up with problems they weren't expecting to have," Weisenberger said.

He added that typically, a number of pipes burst once things begin to thaw, which could spell trouble as temperatures rise as the week goes on.

"It's certainly possible that we find that pipes have burst that are still currently frozen," he said.

In the case that a person notices a pipe has burst, he said the first thing they should to is shut off their main water supply to stop the flow of water.

Pike County Emergency Management also warned residents on Sunday that warmer temperatures may cause a problem, asking people to conserve water as much as possible.

"As the temperatures warm up later in the week, this could cause leaks as lines thaw and burst," the office wrote in a Facebook post.

Sunday already brought a number of water-related problems across the area. Frozen water lines created a water supply shortage in a Bourbon County neighborhood Sunday morning, with first responders going door-to-door to deliver cases of water to those affected.

Weisenberger and his team at H2O Maestro are preparing to be busy in the coming days.

"[We'll] be on our A game and work and try to take care of as many people as we possibly can," he said.