Calipari: Shaedon Sharpe not suiting up for UK basketball this season

Posted at 11:36 AM, Feb 07, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Amid all of the speculation, UK men's basketball coach John Calipari confirmed on Twitter that Shaedon Sharpe will not play for Kentucky this season.

Calipari said Sharpe is "committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season."

Sharpe enrolled at UK in January to red shirt and started practicing with the Wildcats while preparing for the 2022-'23 season.

He committed to the University of Kentucky in September as the number one overall prospect in the class of 2022, according to ESPN, Rivals, and other recruiting sites.

