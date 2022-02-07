Calipari: Shaedon Sharpe not suiting up for UK basketball this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Amid all of the speculation, UK men's basketball coach John Calipari confirmed on Twitter that Shaedon Sharpe will not play for Kentucky this season.

After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season.



He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) February 7, 2022

Calipari said Sharpe is "committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season."

Sharpe enrolled at UK in January to red shirt and started practicing with the Wildcats while preparing for the 2022-'23 season.

He committed to the University of Kentucky in September as the number one overall prospect in the class of 2022, according to ESPN, Rivals, and other recruiting sites.

