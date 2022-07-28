Tracking severe flooding in southeastern Kentucky

(LEX 18) — A flash flood emergency was declared Wednesday night in Perry, Owsley Knott, and Breathitt counties.

Southeastern Kentucky was swamped with rounds of torrential rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Some areas picking up over a half a foot of rain or more.

High water has forced families to evacuate their homes and find shelter wherever possible.

In Knott County, according to NWS, Highway 582 was flooded with water three quarters of the way up the side of the post office building in Pine Top. In Perry County, Buckhorn School is flooded. There is two feet of water across Long Fork Road in Pike County.

Current flash flood warnings in effect Thu AM. Latest from Taylor county east to southern Garrard. #18StormTracker #kywx pic.twitter.com/5o7KmG6UtJ — Trackerman ⚡️ (@TomAckermanWx) July 28, 2022

The severe weather is causing power outages across the state. For the latest update on power outages, head to poweroutage.us.

Current power outages reported across SEKY. Around 4000 out in Knott county.#18StormTracker #kywx pic.twitter.com/k02sHBnstS — Trackerman ⚡️ (@TomAckermanWx) July 28, 2022