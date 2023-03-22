Watch Now
Two arrested in connection to Martin Luther King Blvd homicide in Lexington

Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 21, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that two men were arrested Tuesday in connection to a homicide that occurred last Friday, March 17 on N Martin Luther King Blvd.

19-year-old Marquan King was arrested and charged with murder, assault - 2nd degree, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

21-year-old Lamont Clayborne was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Police say both are being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

