Two arrested in connection to Martin Luther King Blvd homicide in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that two men were arrested Tuesday in connection to a homicide that occurred last Friday, March 17 on N Martin Luther King Blvd.

19-year-old Marquan King was arrested and charged with murder, assault - 2nd degree, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

21-year-old Lamont Clayborne was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Police say both are being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

For the original story, click here: https://www.lex18.com/news/one-seriously-hurt-in-lexington-shooting