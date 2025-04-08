Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance has committed to Kentucky, his father tells ESPN's Johnathan Givony.

Quaintance was originally committed to Kentucky as part of the 2025 class but flipped to Arizona State after the departure of John Calipari. In his freshman season, he averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks as one of the youngest players in the country. At just 17 years old, he was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman and All-Defensive team.

The projected top-5 pick is an elite shot-blocker, a strong passer, skilled creating his own shot or finishing out of PNR, and has a 7'5 wingspan https://t.co/JC5rICVNwq pic.twitter.com/tgnuOf5bQs — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 8, 2025

Quaintance is recovering from ACL surgery after injuring his knee in late February, but he remains one of the top transfer portal players and a projected top-5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, according to ESPN. He is not eligible for this year's draft because of his age.

The news comes one day after Alabama transfer forward Mouhamed Dioubate also committed to the Wildcats.