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500 Career Wins: Celebrating Craig Skinner's Ongoing Legacy

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
After sweeping USF on Saturday, the night quickly became a celebration of UK Volleyball Head Coach Craig Skinner and his 500 career wins.
500 Career Wins: Celebrating Craig Skinner's Legacy
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The third-ranked Kentucky Volleyball Cats are primed for another title-contending season! UK’s domination is decades in the making.

Sierra Newton has more on Craig Skinner's ongoing legacy. His 500 career wins make him the second coach in SEC history to win 500 matches at one school. Since 2005, Skinner has led the Cats to nine straight SEC Championships, two NCAA Final Four appearances, and the 2020 National Championship.

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