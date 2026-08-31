500 Career Wins: Celebrating Craig Skinner's Ongoing Legacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The third-ranked Kentucky Volleyball Cats are primed for another title-contending season! UK’s domination is decades in the making.

Sierra Newton has more on Craig Skinner's ongoing legacy. His 500 career wins make him the second coach in SEC history to win 500 matches at one school. Since 2005, Skinner has led the Cats to nine straight SEC Championships, two NCAA Final Four appearances, and the 2020 National Championship.

@KentuckyVB head coach Craig Skinner has truly built something like no other here in Lexington, and after sweeping South Florida his team celebrated 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career wins in a one-of-a-kind fashion 😂



Actual game highlights and sound on @lex18news & @bbntonight! #BBN pic.twitter.com/MirWo54vvf — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) August 30, 2026

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.