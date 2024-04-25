Alvin Brooks III added to Kentucky men's basketball staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mark Pope has added Alvin Brooks III to his coaching staff!

The 22-year coaching veteran comes to Kentucky after eight seasons with the Baylor Bears. Brooks is regarded as one of the nation's best assistant coaches and will join the Wildcats as an associate head coach.

“Alvin Brooks is a national champion coach, three times over,” UK head coach Mark Pope said. “He is one of the most highly regarded tacticians, recruiters, and relationship-builders in all of college basketball. He’s been mentored by some of the great coaches of the game, including Bruce Weber and Scott Drew. He and his wife, Tiffany, and their sons AJ and Austin are going to be a big part of Big Blue Nation and help us bring home No. 9.”

During Brooks' time with the Bears, Baylor went 194-72, including a 94-46 record in Big 12 action, 12-5 in NCAA Tournament games, and 22-15 against Associated Press top-10 ranked foes.

“I am so excited to join Coach Pope and his staff and be a part of the Big Blue Nation,” Brooks said. “I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to join a storied program, with such a passionate fan base as we chase banners together. My family and I are grateful to Coach Pope and Mitch Barnhart and I can’t wait to get started.”

Mark Pope quickly forming his staff (4-24-24)

Brooks has connections to the program, his father served as the program's director of basketball operations during former head coach Billy Gillispies' tenure.

Brooks joins assistants Jason Hart and Cody Fueger on staff.

