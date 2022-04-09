BBN Gameday: Spring Game Preview (4-9-22)

Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas are in the studio to break down the major UK football headlines heading into Saturday's spring game. They'll start with the offense, which is being led by a quarterback who's been described as a future NFL franchise QB?! What should the BBN expect out of Levis, the wide receivers and the running backs today?

They'll also preview the offensive line. Hear from O-line coach Zach Yenser and part of our exclusive conversation with 5-star tackle, Kiyaunta Goodwin. Click here for the full interview.

Then, it's defense time! Defensive line coach Anwar Stewart talks about his group, including how he's seen Octavioius Oxendine and Justin Rogers step up into roles previously held by Josh Paschal and Marquan "Bully" McCall. The Cats are also going to be looking for more emphasis on the pass rush this season, and they have one of the strongest, most-experienced linebacker corps in program history with all four starters from last season returning. Hear part of our exclusive conversation with JJ Weaver. Click here for the full interview. The secondary has more question marks. Who do we think stands out at cornerback today?

LEX 18 Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck joins us with today's forecast for kick off! Plus we preview the WNBA Draft.

Stick around, because Oscar Tshiebwe accomplished something no one else has EVER done here... And that deserves another award, right?!