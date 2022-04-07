BBN Tonight 4-6-22

We have the day's biggest headlines for Big Blue Nation: TyTy Washington is heading to the NBA Draft, Kyra Elzy speaks for the first time since her contract extension, and offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello talks about the IQ of the UK football team, specifically two guys on the offense.

Keith Farmer sits down with UK football's Kiyaunta Goodwin for an exclusive conversation about Goodwin's transition into the college game, who he's learning from on the Big Blue Wall, and how he's working with O-line coach Zach Yenser so far.

Plus, Anna Tarullo talks with SEC field athlete of the week, Rahman Minor. Plus, Will Levis signed a wild NIL deal, and the Committee of 101, AKA the Blue Coats, need your help! Stick around for more information on how you could get one of those famous blue blazers for yourself.