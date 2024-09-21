BBN Gameday: UK vs. Ohio (9-21-24)

It's game day in the Bluegrass! Maggie Davis and Christi Thomas are in the BBN Gameday studio to preview Kentucky's home game against Ohio, with kickoff set for 12:45 p.m. Hear from UK head coach Mark Stoops, as well as offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin and offensive lineman Eli Cox.

Then, we're bringing you a story of friendship between O-lineman Marques Cox, tight end Josh Kattus, and Chase Nicholas, an 11-year old UK fan who first met the Wildcats during his stay at the Kentucky Children's Hospital.

We're also talking a little basketball, because the Cats will participate in an exciting event in the coming weeks! Club Blue is hosting this year's Blue-White preseason event. Maggie Davis sits down with Mark Pope to preview the changes coming to the event. Click herefor their full conversation.

Stick around because we have a fluffy Coke Play of the Week... Plus one last look at your game day forecast!

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.