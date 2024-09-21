Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Gameday: UK vs. Ohio (9-21-24)

Airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 + statewide on UK Sports TV Network
BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
BBN Gameday
BBN Gameday Full Episode fsg 2022
Posted
and last updated

It's game day in the Bluegrass! Maggie Davis and Christi Thomas are in the BBN Gameday studio to preview Kentucky's home game against Ohio, with kickoff set for 12:45 p.m. Hear from UK head coach Mark Stoops, as well as offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin and offensive lineman Eli Cox.

Then, we're bringing you a story of friendship between O-lineman Marques Cox, tight end Josh Kattus, and Chase Nicholas, an 11-year old UK fan who first met the Wildcats during his stay at the Kentucky Children's Hospital.

We're also talking a little basketball, because the Cats will participate in an exciting event in the coming weeks! Club Blue is hosting this year's Blue-White preseason event. Maggie Davis sits down with Mark Pope to preview the changes coming to the event. Click herefor their full conversation.

Stick around because we have a fluffy Coke Play of the Week... Plus one last look at your game day forecast!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18