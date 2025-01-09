Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 1-8-25

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
bbn episode.jpg
BBN Tonight
bbn episode.jpg
Posted

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis break down Kentucky basketball's loss at Georgia; hear from Mark Pope. Plus, they preview the UK women's basketball team's upcoming trip to Gainesville. Kentucky vs. Florida is set for Thursday at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Learn about a new partnership between Club Blue and Bespoken Spirits, benefiting UK NIL! For more information on the partnership and the bourbon, click here.

Plus, congratulationsare in order for one of our own!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18