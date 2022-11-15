Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-14-22)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 20:00:39-05
DJ Wagner picks Kentucky (11-14-22)
Kentucky Men's Soccer is headed to the NCAA tournament (11-14-22)
Off Days: Oscar Tshiebwe

One of the top recruits in the Class of 2023 officially signed to the Kentucky Men's basketball team. DJ Wagner announced he's coming to Kentucky on Monday.

The UK Men's Soccer team has won the Sun Belt Championship and is heading into the NCAA tournament.

Our final installment of Off Days features the National Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe.

