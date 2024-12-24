BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-23-24)

The Kentucky Men's Basketball team fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes by 20 points in their worst shooting of the season. BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer recaps the Wildcats' outing in Madison Square Garden.

The Wildcats take time to wish BBN a Merry Christmas! 🎅

The Kentucky Football team picked up FCS quarterback Zach Calzada. The 2024 Southland Conference Player of the Year talks one-on-one with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis.

The Women's Basketball team keeps the wins rolling, now sitting at 10-1 in the season.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.