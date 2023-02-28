Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-27-23)

Originally aired on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 20:00:49-05
Big Blue Blowout vs. Auburn (2-27-23)
Flamethrowers and Beasts (2-27-23)
Women's Basketball preps for SEC Tournament (2-27-23)

The Kentucky Wildcats dominated Auburn over the weekend, and Oscar Tshiebwe earns SEC Player of the Week after another historic performance at Rupp Arena.

Tom Leach joins us to talk about the 86-54 victory where all 13 players saw the court and what to expect now that Kentucky is back in the AP Top 25.

Track & Field had indoor SEC Championships, many Wildcats walked away with medals.

Baseball and softball ended their weekends with big wins as well.

