BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-27-23)

The Kentucky Wildcats dominated Auburn over the weekend, and Oscar Tshiebwe earns SEC Player of the Week after another historic performance at Rupp Arena.

Tom Leach joins us to talk about the 86-54 victory where all 13 players saw the court and what to expect now that Kentucky is back in the AP Top 25.

Track & Field had indoor SEC Championships, many Wildcats walked away with medals.

Baseball and softball ended their weekends with big wins as well.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.