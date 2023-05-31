Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-31-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 7:58 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 20:00:21-04
Decisions, decisions, decisions: NBA Draft Cats (5-31-23)
Madison Lilley joins VB staff (5-31-23)
Catching up with Brad White (5-31-23)

Kentucky Basetball's Oscar Tshiebwe has decided to bet on himself, and remain in the 2023 NBA Draft pool.

At the time of taping, it is reported that Antonio Reeves will withdraw his name from the Draft pool, but has yet to say where he is going. Chris Livingston has yet to announce his decision either way. We'll take a look at the state of the men's basketball program as we know it now.

The volleyball team has a veteran returning, but this time she's on the coaching staff.

Kentucky Football'sfirst three game times of the season have been announced, so we catch up with defensive coordinator Brad White.

