BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-31-23)

Kentucky Basetball's Oscar Tshiebwe has decided to bet on himself, and remain in the 2023 NBA Draft pool.

At the time of taping, it is reported that Antonio Reeves will withdraw his name from the Draft pool, but has yet to say where he is going. Chris Livingston has yet to announce his decision either way. We'll take a look at the state of the men's basketball program as we know it now.

The volleyball team has a veteran returning, but this time she's on the coaching staff.

Kentucky Football'sfirst three game times of the season have been announced, so we catch up with defensive coordinator Brad White.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.