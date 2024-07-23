BBN Tonight: full episode 7-22-24

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer are in the BBN Tonight studio recapping a big weekend for the big men of "The Basketball Tournament." Check out our highlights from "La Familia's" first two wins - from Willie Cauley-Stein's blocks and Nate Sestina's monster second half, to the surprise MVP of the team so far, we have you covered!

You'll also hear from the team's head coach, Tyler Ulis. Click here for more information on the team's Tuesday night game in Rupp Arena.

Plus: see JJ Weaver's latest bike drive with his foundation, "The Perfect Fit."

Then, we're joined by Tom Leach! The Voice of the Wildcats is with us for the latest on UK football, La Familia's run in TBT, and the numerous Kentucky Wildcats who will be competing in the upcoming Olympic games.

We also have more Monday headlines, including more Cats on the golf course and an upcoming bus trip for Kentucky fans.

Stick around because we'll also show you the full list of Cats who are traveling to Paris ahead of this summer's Olympic games.

