Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight: full episode 7-22-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 23, 2024
BBN Tonight full episode 7-22-24
La Familia sweeps opening weekend (7-22-24)
JJ Weaver's "Perfect Fit" bike drive (7-22-24)
Tom's Take: talking season, TBT & Olympics (7-22-24)
Monday's UK headlines (7-22-24)
Cats in the Olympics (7-22-24)

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer are in the BBN Tonight studio recapping a big weekend for the big men of "The Basketball Tournament." Check out our highlights from "La Familia's" first two wins - from Willie Cauley-Stein's blocks and Nate Sestina's monster second half, to the surprise MVP of the team so far, we have you covered!

You'll also hear from the team's head coach, Tyler Ulis. Click here for more information on the team's Tuesday night game in Rupp Arena.

Plus: see JJ Weaver's latest bike drive with his foundation, "The Perfect Fit."

Then, we're joined by Tom Leach! The Voice of the Wildcats is with us for the latest on UK football, La Familia's run in TBT, and the numerous Kentucky Wildcats who will be competing in the upcoming Olympic games.

We also have more Monday headlines, including more Cats on the golf course and an upcoming bus trip for Kentucky fans.

Stick around because we'll also show you the full list of Cats who are traveling to Paris ahead of this summer's Olympic games.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

You can join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18