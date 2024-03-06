Senior Spotlight: Brennan Canada (3-5-24)

"Every kid that plays basketball would like to be at Kentucky," Lynn Canada said with a smile and a slight shrug. "You have the opportunity to do that, you can’t turn it down."

Canada, father to Kentucky basketball senior Brennan Canada, said what so many around the Bluegrass and beyond have felt throughout generations of fandom: wearing that jersey and representing that program is a pretty-common dream.

For Brennan Canada, it's reality.

“You’d watch all the games and then go out there and try to mimic whoever did what that game," Brennan said of a childhood spent growing up watching (and imitating!) the Wildcats. "Definitely that was part of the childhood in the driveway, doing those things.”

Brennan Canada: Kentucky’s Own



During his senior year of high school, Brennan hadn't decided what would be next for him. But once the Wildcats came calling, all other possibilities faded away.

"I was dead set on that being what I wanted to do."

"This is where he wanted to be," his mom, Melissa, said. "This is where his heart was; this is what his dream was."

The Canada family sat down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis and photographer Nick Lazaroff to reflect on Brennan's five years with the Wildcats, the insanely-quick transition he made from high school to college, and how his grandma has always been his biggest supporter.

