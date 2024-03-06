Kareem Watkins: Bonds of Brotherhood

Senior Spotlight: Kareem Watkins (3-5-24)

This year's Kentucky men's basketball team has been defined by its chemistry. Their unselfish play on the court, rivaled only by the dynamic support radiating from the bench, has made this squad a fan favorite.

That chemistry has been there since day one, thanks in part to Kareem Watkins.

“Knowing that I got my brother here with me, someone I’m very comfortable around, it helped me be more comfortable with everybody else," freshman guard DJ Wagner told BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis. "That’s what helped us all be comfortable.”

Watkins took pride in welcoming his younger brother to campus, showing him the ropes and, according to their mom, even going into "father mode."

"I always like to say, he thinks he’s DJ’s father," Syreeta Brittingham said in a sit-down interview with Davis. "He’s gonna let him have fun and he’s going to be a brother and be cool, but when he needs to set that ground foundation of getting him in check and in line, he does."

"As an older brother you always feel like that," Watkins agreed. "As an older brother, naturally that's what you do... Him coming to college, it’s a natural instinct to show him the ropes."

"The Kentucky coaching staff and everyone’s been great," Brittingham said. "This experience has been awesome, especially for my boys. They get to play together; they room together. The only thing that separates their room is a bathroom. I don’t know if anybody else knows how that could feel as a parent, having two kids, two brothers, being together."

Watch the full story to hear more about how the brothers have always competed, from Uno to the basketball court, what it's been like for their family to share this season, and how they think they'll be feeling Wednesday, when Kareem is recognized during senior night.

