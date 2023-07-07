CBS Sports Network to televise select Kentucky men's basketball games at GLOBL JAM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (LEX 18) — All three of Kentucky’s GLOBL JAM pool play games will be televised in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network.

Should UK advance to the gold medal game July 16, CBS Sports Network will air that contest live as well.

2023 GLOBL JAM Team USA (Kentucky) CBS Sports Network Schedule:

July 12: Team USA vs. Team Germany, 1:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

July 13: Team USA vs. Team Canada, 8:00 p.m. ET (tape delay July 14 at 12:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

July 15: Team USA vs. Team Africa, 1:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

July 16: Gold Medal Game (if Team USA is playing), 8:00 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

The Wildcats will represent the United States at the GLOBL JAM men’s tournament July 12-16 in Toronto.

The NABC is serving as the United States delegation for the GLOBL JAM men’s tournament.