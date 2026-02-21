Dishing dimes with UK Women's Basketball's single-season assist leader

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — When Tonie Morgan transferred from Georgia Tech to the University of Kentucky, she "brought her own shoes."

This season has been nothing but proof of that. The only point guard currently averaging 14 points and 8 assists per game, who is twice ranked in the top 15 of assist score combos in the NCAA, and who now holds the single-season assist record for the program. A 43-year standing record set by Patty Jo Hedges, broken by Georgia Amoore in the final game of the 2024-25 season.

"It feels great to leave my mark here even though I'm only going to be here one year."



"It feels amazing just knowing I can leave my mark here, even though I've only been here for one year, and just knowing that my teammates knock down shots for me," says Morgan.

Among the top 15 assist score combos in the NCAA, Morgan is the only point guard to appear in the top 20 twice. She's 4th in the nation when connecting with Clara Strack (55 times this year) and 5th when connecting with Amelia Hassett (50 times this year).

"We wanna win. We make shots. I'm able to find them. It's just amazing to know that I can leave my mark here."

Morgan is also fourth in SEC history to have as many points and assists in a single season.

Next: No. 16 Kentucky plays No. 5 Vanderbilt for the second time this season at Memorial Gymnasium. Sunday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

