DRAFTED: Amari Williams to the Boston Celtics!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With the 46th pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics choose Amari Williams!

AMARI WILLIAMS ➡️ BOSTON CELTICS! More boards for the big man in Boston



The Orlando Magic traded pick 46 in the second round of the NBA Draft to the Boston Celtics! 🍀 #BBN #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/W48xbKcbEx — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) June 27, 2025

What started as a trip to Keeneland in April of last year became a starting center by fall, beloved by Big Blue Nation.

Hailing from Nottingham, England, and after four years at Drexel, Williams averaged 11 points and eight rebounds while shooting 56% in his senior season in Kentucky Blue. The Celtics are getting a big man who can crash the boards, and at times has that guard savvy, making hard passes look easy.

.@CoachMarkPope seems to be a fan of Keeneland and Keeneland is a fan of him!#BBN pic.twitter.com/c1CIMM3jGX — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) April 20, 2024

Williams' lone season with UK will be one to remember as he is the fourth Wildcat in program history to achieve a triple-double. He recorded 12 points, 11 boards, and 10 assists in a 98-84 road loss at Ole Miss.

This week, Amari Williams earned the 4th triple-double in @KentuckyMBB history, earning praise from his head coach for his decision-making abilities.



But it's his MEAN STREAK that's impressing Goose Givens 👀 pic.twitter.com/M2GvanDIad — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) February 8, 2025

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.