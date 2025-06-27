Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

DRAFTED: Amari Williams to the Boston Celtics!

Louisville Kentucky Basketball
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Amari Williams (22) tries to fire up the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Louisville Kentucky Basketball
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With the 46th pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics choose Amari Williams!

What started as a trip to Keeneland in April of last year became a starting center by fall, beloved by Big Blue Nation.

Hailing from Nottingham, England, and after four years at Drexel, Williams averaged 11 points and eight rebounds while shooting 56% in his senior season in Kentucky Blue. The Celtics are getting a big man who can crash the boards, and at times has that guard savvy, making hard passes look easy.

Williams' lone season with UK will be one to remember as he is the fourth Wildcat in program history to achieve a triple-double. He recorded 12 points, 11 boards, and 10 assists in a 98-84 road loss at Ole Miss.

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18