DRAFTED: Deone Walker pick 109, round 4 to the Bills

GREEN BAY, WI (LEX 18) — Deone Walker finally heard his named called in the 2025 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon, picked 109th in the fourth round by the Buffalo Bills, joining former teammates Ray Davis and Maxwell Hairston.

Walker joins Hairston as the two Wildcats to hear their names called in this years draft. That now marks seven straight years where Kentucky has had at least two players drafted.

During Walker’s time at Kentucky, the three-year letterwinner started in 36 of 37 career games. He totaled 132 career tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 10.0 sacks along with 13 quarterback hurries, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Walker was one of four Kentucky Football players invited to this year's NFL Combine.

The two-time team captain had a standout sophomore season. He had a career-high nine tackles at South Carolina, including 2.0 TFL and a sack in 2023.

Walker played a dominant role in the defensive front during Kentucky’s 33-14 win over No. 22/23-ranked Florida. Walker made two tackles, including a quarterback sack and a crucial pass breakup. Walker helped the defense hold UF to 14 points and 313 yards, 13.5 points and 99.5 yards below their averages entering the game

