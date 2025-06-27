Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

DRAFTED: Koby Brea 41st Pick in the second round of 2025 NBA Draft

333_250104UF_54EH.JPG
Elliott Hess/Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Koby Brea. Kentucky beats Florida 106-100. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
333_250104UF_54EH.JPG
Posted
and last updated

BROOKLYN, NY (LEX 18) — Koby Brea is now a Phoenix Sun after being picked 41st in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Brea is the first Wildcat off the draft board, bringing his elite scoring to the pro level.

After four years at Dayton, Brea helped blaze the path at Kentucky in Mark Pope's first year at the helm. At 6'7", the guard averaged 12 pts per game last season, shooting at a 47% clip from the field and 44% from the 3-point line.

The sharpshooter took over many games. But his 23-point performance, draining a career-high seven 3s against the Florida Gators, is a standout night, and a great example of just how volatile Brea's shooting prowess can be.

Early in the season, Brea led the nation in 3-point percentage. He finished his collegiate career amongst the top 10 at 43.46% in 36 games.

Brea will join fellow Cat, Devin Booker.

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18