DRAFTED: Koby Brea 41st Pick in the second round of 2025 NBA Draft

Koby Brea is now a Phoenix Sun after being picked 41st in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Brea is the first Wildcat off the draft board, bringing his elite scoring to the pro level.

The Golden State Warriors traded pick 41 of the 2nd round to the Phoenix Suns

After four years at Dayton, Brea helped blaze the path at Kentucky in Mark Pope's first year at the helm. At 6'7", the guard averaged 12 pts per game last season, shooting at a 47% clip from the field and 44% from the 3-point line.

The sharpshooter took over many games. But his 23-point performance, draining a career-high seven 3s against the Florida Gators, is a standout night, and a great example of just how volatile Brea's shooting prowess can be.

Koby Brea SEC Co-Player of the Week

Early in the season, Brea led the nation in 3-point percentage. He finished his collegiate career amongst the top 10 at 43.46% in 36 games.

"The ball finds me. I have a lot of unselfish guys on this team that are willing to make the right pass, and I'm gonna keep shooting it"



"The ball finds me. I have a lot of unselfish guys on this team that are willing to make the right pass, and I'm gonna keep shooting it"

Koby Brea on his nation-leading 78.95% 3-point percentage to start the year

Brea will join fellow Cat, Devin Booker.

