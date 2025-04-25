DRAFTED: Maxwell Hairston 30th pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, WI (LEX 18) — Mad Max is a Buffalo Bill!

After three years at the University of Kentucky, where he started the last two, Maxwell Hairston begins his professional career as the 30th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft! He’ll join former Wildcat Ray Davis in the AFC East.

Hairston is the first defensive back to go in the first round in UK history.

Matt Ludtke/AP Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston poses on the carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

In 32 games, Hairston totaled 89 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack along with 10 pass breakups, six interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

Despite an injury in the 2024 season, only playing in seven games while dealing with shoulder issues, Hairston declared for the Draft in December.

However, his performance in the NFL Combine, his junior season, and the standout 2023 season, during which he broke records, was enough on tape for the Bills.

In 2023, the cornerback became the only player in Kentucky Football history to get two pick-sixes in the same game in UK's 45-28 victory at Vanderbilt.

MAXWELL HAIRSTON!!! Picks off Vandy’s QB and takes it to the house for a pick 6 😼 It’s his second interception of the season + the first touchdown of his college career



Cats up 14-0 with 8:14 to play in the first pic.twitter.com/Bh1ww52jVU — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) September 23, 2023

Hairston also tied the school record, owned by Dallas Owens (1974-77), for most career interceptions returned for touchdowns with three. For the season, he finished with five, making him first in the Southeastern Conference.

Hairston was one of 17 players invited to the NFL Draft green room Thursday night and one of four Kentucky Football players invited to this year's NFL Combine. He certainly made the most of his opportunity. The cornerback had the fastest time in the 40-yard dash for his position and overall: 4.28.

Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics 2025 NFL Combine Lucas Oil Stadium

Writer for the NFL Network, Daniel Jeremiah, described Hairston as a "lean athletic cornerback with ideal play speed and fluidity.”

Jeremiah also praised his one-hand jams, his burst, and speed, while pointing out Hairston will need to play cleaner with his hands down the field, once he goes pro.

"Hairston offers an enticing blend of movement skills and production," wrote Jeremiah.

