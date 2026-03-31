Emily McDonald joins BBN Tonight: 'I can really see myself' in Coach Brooks' system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emily McDonald is a 6-foot guard from Buffalo, New York, who’s ranked 23rd on ESPN’s Class of 2026. McDonald wore a big smile as she explained why the University of Kentucky feels like home.

“I think everyone, from the people to the campus, to the fan base. A lot of the stuff that I was looking for when I was being recruited. I think just having a fan base like Kentucky when I have a home game, it’s basically going to be sold out,” McDonald said. “So that’s really cool.”

Emily McDonald and Savvy Swords were in town for @KentuckyWBB's last home game, and while here, we had a little chat!



EMac, Savvy, and Maddyn Greenway play in tonight's @McDAAG! I asked her about the direction @CoachBrooksUK is taking this program.



Hear more from @Emily_McD18… pic.twitter.com/lnkILak1qe — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) March 31, 2026

McDonald noted that head coach Kenny Brooks and his coaching staff made every call and every visit feel like home. And it also helps that Coach Brooks has built his programs around success.

A Final Four finish with Virginia Tech, hosting the NCAA first and second rounds with Kentucky last season, and a Sweet 16 finish to close this season.

“I think that says a lot,” she said of Brooks’ success. “He just seems like someone that I can really open up to. And he's not just a coach. But then off the court, you can be like my father. Just like those types of qualities about him that really stuck out to me,” McDonald said.

Eddie Justice/Eddie Justice Emily McDonald. Kenny Brooks. Kentucky Women’s Basketball Recruit Photoshoot Official Visit. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics

“Then his style of play, I think, he's had a lot of really good guards come through him and through the system. I think I can really see myself in that type of style of play.”

Coach Brooks called E Mac a combo guard, stating she can be a “tremendous shooter and crafty playmaker.”

Her abilities, combined with those of her fellow 2026 Class: point guard Maddyn Greenway and forward Savvy Swords, could be “really beautiful.”

"Obviously, I didn't make the decision because of Savvy. But it was just a huge perk that she also decided to go to Kentucky. And I love her. She's like one of my best friends at LuHi. So it's really cool. I wouldn't want to go to college with anyone else."

- Emily McDonald on Savvy Swords

“I think we all really fit each other nicely. We all kind of have different strengths.” McDonald and Swords have played together for two years now at Long Island Lutheran, aka LuHi.

“I already know how she plays, and we played very well together. Last year, she was injured, so I didn't get to play a lot with her. But those first couple games last year, I've never played that good in my life. So that just shows how much Savvy can make me better and everyone else better.”

McDonald is excited to play with Greenway as her PG, emphasizing that her leadership and poise will be huge for the team, especially with current point guard Tonie Morgan graduating.

The 2025-26 season was record-breaking for the Wildcats with a 25-11 finish, McDonald said she learned a lot from watching UK compete with the best teams in the country. Especially road games like Morgan’s buzzer-beater over LSU.

“Seeing how they can go into someone else's home gym and kind of quiet the gym like that. And just the level of poise and the game knowledge they have, that was really cool.”

Eddie Justice/Eddie Justice Emily McDonald. Savvy Swords. Kentucky falls to South Carolina 60-56. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics

McDonald is one of four McDonald’s All-Americans that Brooks has brought to UK (including current freshman Kaelyn “KK” Carroll), and is rewriting the standard for Kentucky Women’s Basketball.

“I never in a million years thought I was going to be a McDonald's All-American just because before LuHi, I was very under the radar. I didn't have a lot of national attention. And then it was only this past year, this past season, that I kind of started getting recognition and started getting ranked,”

McDonald said she became “pretty emotional” when she learned that she and two other teammates got the honor.

During the NCAA Sweet 16 post -game presser, Brooks said he’ll have an all-American at center returning, alluding to the return of Clara Strack for her senior year. McDonald is excited to join forces with the Lisa Leslie finalist; they have many ties.

“We played for the same AAU program growing up, so I've known Clara, and I played softball with her sister, Daisy. So, I'm familiar with the family, and they're all really great people. I've trained with Clara. We both have the same trainer in Buffalo.”

E Mac is a huge family person and loves to spend time with her younger sister, Sarah.

“She means a lot to me, and she has some health issues, so she can't really see, but she can hear, and she can feel the atmosphere. So just being there for our home games and stuff and showing up, I think that'll mean a lot to her and to me.”

EMac shooting buckets for a minute straight, yes please!!!



Girls 3-point shooting champ! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xRqM8oVsWT — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) March 31, 2026

EMac Accomplishments



2024,2023,2022 Varsity Team MVP

2025 Coaches Award (LuHi)

2025-2026 Hoophall MVP

2025-26 Bluestar MVP

2025 Art Turner MVP

Naismith Player of the Year Watchlist

Iolani Classic Champion

#23 in class of 2026 ESPN Rankings

Third Team all Power 24 team (lol)

McDonald’s All-American

McDonald's 2026 Boys vs Girls 3-point Shootout Champion

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.