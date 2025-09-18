EXCLUSIVE: Andrija Jelavić joins BBN Tonight

MEET THE CATS: Andrija Jelavić (9-17-25)

Andrija Jelavić's hometown of Zagreb, Croatia is nearly 5,000 miles from Lexington, Kentucky, but he's already feeling right at home thanks to his new head coach, his new teammates, and his new support system, the Big Blue Nation.

In the final installment of this year's "Meet the Cats" series and his first formal interview since arriving in the Bluegrass, Jelavic sits down with BBN Tonight anchor Keith Farmer to discuss his decision to play for the Wildcats, what's impressed him the most about his teammates so far, where he's the most comfortable on the court, and the biggest adjustments after moving from Croatia to Kentucky.

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.