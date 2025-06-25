Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

EXCLUSIVE: Jaland Lowe joins "BBN Tonight"

The former Pitt Panther point guard sits down with Keith Farmer for his first formal interview since arriving in Lexington
Jaland Lowe
Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Jaland Lowe.
Jaland Lowe
Posted
and last updated
Meet the Cats: Jaland Lowe

When asked about incoming point guard Jaland Lowe, his teammates used words like "flashy," "quick," "vocal," "comfortable" and "a true point guard."

What about in his own words?

BBN Tonight anchor and LEX 18 Sports Director Keith Farmer sat down with the rising junior to hear for himself. Hear from the lefty about his lofty goals for the season (one of which would be historic at Kentucky), his high-profile Godfather, and his hilarious first impression of UK men's basketball head coach, Mark Pope.

For more "Meet the Cats," watch here:
Denzel Aberdeen
Mo Dioubate

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18