EXCLUSIVE: Jaland Lowe joins "BBN Tonight"

Meet the Cats: Jaland Lowe

When asked about incoming point guard Jaland Lowe, his teammates used words like "flashy," "quick," "vocal," "comfortable" and "a true point guard."

What about in his own words?

BBN Tonight anchor and LEX 18 Sports Director Keith Farmer sat down with the rising junior to hear for himself. Hear from the lefty about his lofty goals for the season (one of which would be historic at Kentucky), his high-profile Godfather, and his hilarious first impression of UK men's basketball head coach, Mark Pope.

For more "Meet the Cats," watch here:

Denzel Aberdeen

Mo Dioubate

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.