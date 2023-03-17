Game day: Kentucky takes on Providence in first round of NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO, NC. (LEX 18) — It's game day! No. 6 seed Kentucky takes on No. 11 seed Providence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Greensboro, NC.

Because we don't want you to miss a moment of the UK game, BBN Tonight will air at 6:30 p.m. Friday on LEX 18 and http://BBNtonight.com. Join us for a pregame show!

The Kentucky-Providence game will be televised on CBS or the CBS Sports App.

A BBN Tonight crew attended Kentucky's open practice Thursday afternoon in Greensboro.

Kentucky finished 4th in the SEC this season but Oscar Tshiebwe has made it clear his goal is to help lead this team to a national championship. BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer sat down with the two-time consensus All-American to talk about how the team is prepared for this year's March Madness.

And Tshiebwe isn't the only one who believes in Kentucky's tournament run. According to Sister Jean, Kentucky is going to win the NCAA men's tournament.

Nothing but love! Providence is led by Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins.

Kentucky and Providence both have regular season records of 21-11.