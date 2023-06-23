Jacob Toppin agrees to two-way contract to become NY Knick, reports say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Kentucky forward Jacon Toppin agrees to a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, according to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jacob would be joining his older brother Obi Toppin, a first-round NBA Draft pick in 2020.

Toppin completed his best statistical career at Kentucky during the 2022-23 season, averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He had 23 double-figure scoring efforts and eight double-doubles on the season. His career-best game came against Louisville with 24 points, shooting 10/15 from the field with 7 rebounds and two assists.

