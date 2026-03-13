'Keep winning for 'em': Big Blue Nation takes over the 2026 SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, TN (LEX 18) — As long as the University of Kentucky Men's Basketball team is playing basketball, Nashville will remain blue. For the first time since 1979, the Wildcats played in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The average price of gas was 88¢, an SEC Tournament season ticket was $50, and that was the last time the Cats played day one of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.

UK fans back in 1979

"Here's the thing, I'm born and raised in Kentucky, I bleed blue, I wouldn't miss it," said Quinn Smith about Kentucky playing on Wednesday as the nine-seed. "I got here on Wednesday, I was able to leave school. I go to the University of Kentucky . I wouldn't miss it, I'm here to cheer on the Cats, always."

The Wildcats defeated LSU in the opening round and followed that up with a 78-72 win over the Missouri Tigers. The Wildcats get a third shot at the No. 1 tournament seed in the Florida Gators. Big Blue Fans know a thing or two about basketball, so they gave some advice.

Keep winning for BBN

