Kentucky baseball advances to NCAA Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (LEX 18) — Kentucky baseball has advanced to the NCAA Super Regional in Baton Rouge after beating Indiana 4-2 Sunday night.

No. 12 UK plays No. 5 LSU at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 on ESPN.

Baton Rouge Super Regional

(12) @UKBaseball 🆚 (5) @LSUbaseball

📆 Saturday, June 10

⏰ 3:00 PM ET

📺 ESPN



📆 Sunday, June 11

⏰ TBD

📺 TBD



📆 Monday, June 12 (if necessary)

⏰ TBD

📺 TBD#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/kmzIHAhU10 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 6, 2023

The Wildcats were 1-2 in Baton Rouge during the regular season.

Recap: Kentucky beats Indiana 4-2 to win the Lexington Regional

A raucous and record crowd of 6,796 were in attendance at Kentucky Proud Park to cheer on the Wildcats to victory.