Kentucky baseball advances to NCAA Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (LEX 18) — Kentucky baseball has advanced to the NCAA Super Regional in Baton Rouge after beating Indiana 4-2 Sunday night.
No. 12 UK plays No. 5 LSU at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 on ESPN.
Baton Rouge Super Regional— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 6, 2023
(12) @UKBaseball 🆚 (5) @LSUbaseball
📆 Saturday, June 10
⏰ 3:00 PM ET
📺 ESPN
📆 Sunday, June 11
⏰ TBD
📺 TBD
📆 Monday, June 12 (if necessary)
⏰ TBD
📺 TBD#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/kmzIHAhU10
The Wildcats were 1-2 in Baton Rouge during the regular season.
A raucous and record crowd of 6,796 were in attendance at Kentucky Proud Park to cheer on the Wildcats to victory.