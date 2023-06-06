Watch Now
Kentucky baseball advances to NCAA Super Regional

Posted at 10:53 AM, Jun 06, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (LEX 18) — Kentucky baseball has advanced to the NCAA Super Regional in Baton Rouge after beating Indiana 4-2 Sunday night.

No. 12 UK plays No. 5 LSU at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 on ESPN.

The Wildcats were 1-2 in Baton Rouge during the regular season.

A raucous and record crowd of 6,796 were in attendance at Kentucky Proud Park to cheer on the Wildcats to victory.

