One week before Kentucky Basketball's first win, this superfan rang the bell on her stage 4 cancer treatment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The start of a new season for Kentucky men's basketball marked the start of a new season of life for Grace Lowther.

For Lowther, returning to Rupp felt like coming full circle. She grew up sitting in these exact seats, cheering on her team alongside the people she loves most — including her dad.

But life has looked different lately as Lowther battles stage 4 pancreatic cancer. She credits early detection with giving her a fighting chance, and she's urging others not to put off their own care.

"Cancer awareness is a very big thing. Go get your checkups. Trust me, we were lucky to find mine when we did," Lowther said.

"Because mine was brought upon stress and they found it only because my stress kicked in and that's when my tumor was found. So get your checks," Lowther said.

One week before the Wildcats earned their first win, Lowther earned one of her own. The Friday before the game, she rang the bell signifying the end of a phase of her treatment.

"Coming here literally the Friday after I rang the bell signifying that phase of my treatment being done. I'm going on to the chemo pill," Lowther said. "So I'm gonna have less doctor appointments and having to sit in chairs for more than five hours, securing a new chapter in my life, so it's bringing that new chapter."

For Lowther, the night was about more than basketball. It was about being back where she belongs, with the person who means the most.

"I'm just excited to see the game, honestly. I'm gonna be hoarse after the game and I know I am, but I'm so excited," Lowther said. "Getting to watch it with my dad after being able to ring that bell, showing that I am a warrior and a survivor, just means the most to me."

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