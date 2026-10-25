No. 12 Kentucky enters bye week with a 34-17 win over Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, (LEX 18) — Head Coach Will Stein challenged his team to play four full quarters of great football; even after a slow first quarter, the Wildcats beat Vanderbilt 34-17 at Kroger Field Saturday night. The win sent the Commodores back to Nashville winless in the SEC.

Kentucky's first quarter ended scoreless, and the defense allowed several big chunk plays, giving up 95 total yards and a field goal. The Wildcats managed only 14 yards of offense. On defense, Sam Greene's absence seemed to affect communication and overall hustle.

In the second quarter, the Commodores extended their lead to 10-0. UK eventually figured it out, putting together 146 yards of offense and two touchdowns.

The offensive possession that kicked off the scoring started with a Mikkel Skinner toss sweep for 16 yards and ended with the Wildcats at 3rd-and-goal, with Kenny Minchey connecting with DJ Miller for a seven-yard touchdown. Vanderbilt held a three-point lead.

After the two-minute warning, Kentucky methodically worked downfield. On third-and-goal with 24 seconds left, Willie Rodriguez lined up in the backfield and carried it in himself. Kentucky's first lead of the day, 14-10.

Strong connection 📶 📺 - SEC Network https://t.co/Bc5yYaqC1K — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 25, 2026

Out of the half, Minchey would toss the ball like a drop in the bucket to Kenny Darby for 44 yards! Brennen Ward checked into the game for a 10-yard quarterback keep, 21-10.

Jamarion Harkless, AKA Chops, made a big tackle for loss, but the Commodores didn't falter. Jared Curtis flicks it to Ja'Cory Thomas for the TD. Closing out the third quarter, Adam Zouagi nailed a 47-yard field goal to make it 24-17. Defensively, Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace forced a fumble that Tavion Gadson recovered.

Make that his FOURTH INTERCEPTION in THREE GAMES 😮‍💨 📺 - SEC Network https://t.co/QHk6JsNmjt — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 25, 2026

The Cats enter the final quarter with all the juice. Bryant intercepted the Commodores and returned the ball for 18 yards, setting the Cats up at the VU47. That would be four interceptions in three games, tying his career. The last Wildcats to go four-for-three was Danny Trevathan (2008-2011).

Minchey will get the next touchdown, and the Cats are keeping the Commodores at bay at this point.

.@kenny_minchey TUDDY 🙌 📺 - SEC Network https://t.co/IECeDkJ9uM — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 25, 2026

Kentucky Football has a bye week to recover and prepare for a trip to Knoxville on Saturday, November 7. The Wildcats face Tennessee with the time to be announced.

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