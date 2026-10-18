Kentucky Football moves up to No. 12 in AP Top 25 Poll

(LEX 18) — Head coach Will Stein is the first in Kentucky Football history to start 4-1 in Southeastern Conference play. This hot start puts the Wildcats at No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll for Week Seven.

On the third Saturday in October, five of the top seven Week Six AP Poll-ranked college football teams lost. Meanwhile, UK moved up three spots after defeating Oklahoma 21-13 in their first meeting since the Sooners joined the SEC.

Late night filing from Norman: Kentucky just won't quit. Hear from Will Stein after the Wildcats 21-13 win over Oklahoma ⬇️ @LEX18News | @BBNTonight https://t.co/x7fzQcXJNw — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) October 18, 2026

Nine SEC teams are in this week's top 25, the most of any conference. Kentucky's set to host Vanderbilt in a sold-out Kroger Field on Sat. Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

SOLD OUT SATURDAY LOADING... 🎟️ Secure your tickets for the remainder of the season: https://t.co/pCCamjU3pe https://t.co/CySdLTcwYb — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 18, 2026

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