Kentucky freshman Shaedon Sharpe reportedly declares for 2022 NBA draft

Shaedon Sharpe/Twitter
Posted at 10:26 AM, Apr 21, 2022
LEXINGOTN, KY. (LEX 18) — Kentucky freshman Shaedon Sharpe will reportedly declare for the 2022 NBA draft.

Sharpe enrolled at UK in January to red shirt and started practicing with the Wildcats while preparing for the 2022-'23 season. Amid speculation, Coach Calipari announced in February that Sharpe wouldn't suit up for Kentucky for the 2021-'22 season.

