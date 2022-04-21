Kentucky freshman Shaedon Sharpe reportedly declares for 2022 NBA draft

LEXINGOTN, KY. (LEX 18) — Kentucky freshman Shaedon Sharpe will reportedly declare for the 2022 NBA draft.

Kentucky freshman Shaedon Sharpe will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, and stay in, team sources tell me and @KyleTucker_ATH. NBA teams project Sharpe as a potential high draft lottery pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2022

Sharpe enrolled at UK in January to red shirt and started practicing with the Wildcats while preparing for the 2022-'23 season. Amid speculation, Coach Calipari announced in February that Sharpe wouldn't suit up for Kentucky for the 2021-'22 season.