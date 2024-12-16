Watch Now
Kentucky Men's Basketball moves to No. 4 in AP Top 25 Poll

Brandon Garrison. Koby Brea. Lamont Butler. Jaxson Robinson. Otega Oweh. Mark Pope. Kentucky beat Louisville 93-85. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — The Wildcats are No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll!

The Southeastern Conference holds five of the top seven spots and eight out of the top 25.

The University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team moves up one spot on the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after besting Colgate and Louisville in one week.

The Wildcats had a rocky mid-week win against the Colgate Raiders on December 11. In the second game, without graduate point guard Lamont Butler, the Cats still needed some guidance, and without their general on the floor, the Cats pulled away with a 78-67 win.

Koby Brea led the way with 17, which included 5-8 three-pointers.

On Dec. 14, the Wildcats faced their third in-state match. This one, known as the coveted Battle of the Bluegrass. Graduate point guard Lamont Butler made his return in a grand way, etching a career-high 33 points into the record books! Butler was 10-for-10 on the floor, including 6-6 from the 3-point line. Cementing himself in UK history with one of the most efficient games, only bested by Rodney Dent going 12 of 12 vs. Morehead State in 1993 and Kenny “Sky” Walker going 11 of 11 vs. Western Kentucky in 1986.

Kentucky has a week-long “break” until Saturday, Dec. 21, as the Wildcats head to Madison Square Garden to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic. That game is slated for 5:30 p.m. BBN Tonight’s Keith Farmer and Nick Lazaroff will be there for your official UK Station Coverage.

Week 7 - Top 25

  1. Tennessee
  2. Auburn
  3. Iowa State
  4. Kentucky
  5. Duke
  6. Alabama
  7. Florida
  8. Kansas
  9. Marquette
  10. Oregon
  11. UConn
  12. Texas A&M
  13.  Gonzaga
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Houston
  16. Purdue
  17. OleMiss
  18. UCLA
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Michigan State
  21. Memphis
  22. Dayton
  23. San Diego State
  24. Michigan
  25. Clemson

