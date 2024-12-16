Kentucky Men's Basketball moves to No. 4 in AP Top 25 Poll

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — The Wildcats are No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll!

The Southeastern Conference holds five of the top seven spots and eight out of the top 25.

The University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team moves up one spot on the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after besting Colgate and Louisville in one week.

The Wildcats had a rocky mid-week win against the Colgate Raiders on December 11. In the second game, without graduate point guard Lamont Butler, the Cats still needed some guidance, and without their general on the floor, the Cats pulled away with a 78-67 win.

Koby Brea led the way with 17, which included 5-8 three-pointers.

On Dec. 14, the Wildcats faced their third in-state match. This one, known as the coveted Battle of the Bluegrass. Graduate point guard Lamont Butler made his return in a grand way, etching a career-high 33 points into the record books! Butler was 10-for-10 on the floor, including 6-6 from the 3-point line. Cementing himself in UK history with one of the most efficient games, only bested by Rodney Dent going 12 of 12 vs. Morehead State in 1993 and Kenny “Sky” Walker going 11 of 11 vs. Western Kentucky in 1986.

Kentucky has a week-long “break” until Saturday, Dec. 21, as the Wildcats head to Madison Square Garden to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic. That game is slated for 5:30 p.m. BBN Tonight’s Keith Farmer and Nick Lazaroff will be there for your official UK Station Coverage.

Week 7 - Top 25



Tennessee Auburn Iowa State Kentucky Duke Alabama Florida Kansas Marquette Oregon UConn Texas A&M Gonzaga Oklahoma Houston Purdue OleMiss UCLA Cincinnati Michigan State Memphis Dayton San Diego State Michigan Clemson

