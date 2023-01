Kentucky remains unranked in the AP Top 25 while Tennessee moves up to #4, even after UK traveled to Knoxville and beat Tennessee 63-56 in mid-January.

The Wildcats received three votes this week.

Kentucky has won its past three games. After a much-needed win in Knoxville, UK surged past Georgia 85-71 and snapped Texas A&M's seven-game win streak with a 76-67 win at Rupp Arena.

UK has not been in the AP Top 25 since the start of the new year.

Kentucky plays Vanderbilt at 9 p.m. Tuesday.