Kentucky Women's Basketball earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — March Madness will soon be underway. The 2025 NCAA DI Women's Basketball Tournament starts with the first four on Wednesday, March 19.

The University of Kentucky Wildcats officially earned the right to host the opening weekend of the Tournament, when they were named the No. 4 seed in Regional 1 (Spokane) in Sunday night's Selection Show. The Wildcats will face 13-seed Liberty Friday, March 21 in Memorial Coliseum.

THE STAGE IS SET. @KentuckyWBB earns the 4th seed and will host the first two rounds!! Taking on Liberty Friday. We see you Saniah😅 @BBNTonight @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/tkr0V8B5fC — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) March 17, 2025

Kentucky finished the regular season 22-6 overall and 11-5 in Conference play. In Head Coach Kenny Brooks' first season in the SEC, the Cats earned the fourth seed and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, but lost in a heartbreaker to the fifth-seed, Oklahoma.

ESPN Transfer of the Year and Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Semifinalist Georgia Amoore leads the Wildcats in points (19.1 per game), assists (6.9 per game), and steals (1.2 per game). Sophomore center Clara Strack follows with an average of 15.2 ppg but leads in rebounds (9.7) and blocks (2.4).

There’s only one quadrant of the bracket left. The Cats are planning their celebration during the break pic.twitter.com/OiAlVLxT9m — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 17, 2025

Amoore is also top three in the country in assists per game and the third player in DI history to have at least 2,300 career points and 800 assists. The other two to do so are Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu.

