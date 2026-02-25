Kentucky's defense pushes Cats past South Carolina, 72-63

(LEX 18) — After a heartbreaking road loss in Auburn, the University of Kentucky Men's Basketball team used defense to push them past South Carolina, 72-63, in Colonial Life Arena Tuesday night.

Denzel Aberdeen led all with 19 points (4/6 from 3FG), 5 assists, followed by Mo Dioubate's 12 points and four rebounds. Otega Oweh had an off night, only eight points, but he contributed with five steals, four rebounds, and three assists.

The Gamecocks came out red hot, shooting 4-of-8 from the 3-point line with an early 14-9 lead. It wasn't until 10 minutes into the game that Kentucky would take the lead, thanks to a Dioubate 3-point play and back-to-back Aberdeen threes. Oweh had an off shooting night, but he'd drive and kick out to Aberdeen for another three to put UK up 22-15.

Jelavic would help push the lead. Kentucky enters the locker room up 28-21. Through several scoring droughts, UK goes to the break with a lead. Denzel Aberdeen leads all with 11 points. Cats out-rebounding 26-15. Nine TOs committed by blue.

Out of the half, South Carolina would start much like the first, another heater. An Oweh to Jelavic connection will set the big man up for a season-high, tying 11 points.

Another UK scoring drought and an aggressive Meechie Johnson, and the game was tied at 38, then 41, and 48 once again.

Defensively, Dioubate came up with a big block, which later led to a Chandler big-time three. Kentucky extends the lead to seven. The Wildcats remain on top, avoiding another road loss, 72-63.

Turnovers still plagued the Cats, 15 committed in this one. On the boards, Kentucky has the 20-board rout, 48-28.

Kentucky returns home Saturday, Feb. 28, against Vanderbilt. Tip set for 2 p.m. on ESPN.

