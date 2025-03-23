Kentucky's season ends after a wire-to-wire battle of the Wildcats, 80-79

WATCH: Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis recap the Wildcat's game against Kansas State

Kentucky's final home game in Memorial Coliseum was a wire-to-wire brawl but Kansas State would come out on top, 80-79. Kentucky closes the season 23-8.

Clara Strack opened the game for Kentucky with nothing but net from outside the arch. On the defensive end, she’d front Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee for a steal where she’d eventually score again on offense.

9 points in the first quarter, 4-5 from the field, 1-1 from 3.



Clara Strack slays. @ClaraStrack pic.twitter.com/9ZQ3Gjv0LJ — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) March 23, 2025

Kentucky would hit 3-of-4 from the field early while holding KSU scoreless for the first four minutes.

Serena Sundell would break the seal on the rim scoring K-State’s first five points. The ball game picked up intensity from there.

After the first quarter, Kentucky held K-State to 29% shooting, 20-15 in UK’s favor. Sundell had 11 of K-State’s points, while Strack had nine of Kentucky’s.

To start the second quarter Teonni Key would collect her second foul, limiting her time on the floor. Kentucky went on a field goal drought for 2:26, but Sania Tyler was able to get to the free throw line to keep UK up, 29-23.

Under two minutes left in the half, K-State’s Temira Poindexter hits back-to-back 3-pointers to tie at 29. State would go to the free throw line to take the lead, but Lawrence would hit a floater before the buzzer for a two-point deficit. The purple Wildcats led 33-31.

At the break, Sundell and Strack had 15 points each, and Amelia Hassett followed Strack with six. The shots weren’t falling for Georgia Amoore as easily as her34-point performance in round one, she had five at the break. As a team, UK shot 36% from the field.

To start the second half, Key opened with a 3-pointer, followed by Lawrence to put Kentucky back on top, 36-35. The Wildcats would tie it up at 39 and 41 until D Law hit a top of the key three, then it became blow for blow. Amoore would break the program's single-season assists record, which Patty Jo Hedges set in 1981-82 (209).

WHAT A PLAY!!! Amoore finds Lawrence in transition!! Cats take back the lead 58-57. the crowd on their feet!!! K-State calls timeout, 6:06 left to play — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 23, 2025

Amoore three 56-54 top of fourth but it would be much like the third quarter, a lot of trading baskets and leads. Kentucky finally broke open an 8-0 run highlighted by Lawrence to take the lead 61-66. Poindexter would hit another 3-pointer, taking Kansas State ahead by one with 39.8 in the game. Amoore launched from the top of the key uncontested to take the lead again 69-67 with 32.8 on the clock. A timeout was called and Big Blue Nation was on its feet with anxiety and excitement.

Sundell would hit the middle of the lane jumper to tie the game at 69 with 8 seconds left. Kentucky called timeout and out of it unable to get the shot. Wildcat vs. Wildcat went into overtime.

Much like the last quarter, it was blow for blow. Down one with 17.9 left on the clock, UK couldn't get the shot to fall. After a jump ball and another shot, Amoore goes up for the final shot but it rims out. Kentucky fell, 80-79.

Strack finished the day leading with 22 points and 8 rebounds, Amoore followed with 18 points and six assists. Lawrence had 15 points, shooting 7-of-14 from the field. Key finished with a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The Wildcat head-to-head was UK’s 11th-ranked game this season. UK fell to 5-6 on the season. UK’s five wins against AP Top 25 teams tie as the school’s second most in program history.

