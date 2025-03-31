Watch Now
Kerr Kriisa officially announces departure from Kentucky, enters NCAA transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kerr Kriisa announced his departure from the Kentucky Wildcats on Monday in a social media post in which he thanked Coach Pope, his teammates, and Big Blue Nation.

Kriisa posted on X, "I will always cherish my time in the Blue Grass State, and I wish Kentucky Basketball all the best in the future."

Find his full statement below.

The news comes after the Wildcats loss to Tennessee in the Sweet 16 game on Friday evening.

