Koby Brea earns SEC Co-Player of the Week after career-best seven 3-pointers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky guard Koby Brea earns Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week after his 23-point performance against Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Brea knocked down a career-best seven 3-pointers in Kentucky’s upset over the sixth-ranked Gators. His 23 points were a career-high in the 106-100 win for the team’s third victory over an AP Top 10 opponent.

Brea’s seven 3s were the second-most ever by a UK player against Florida in the series’ history and the second-most against a top 10 opponent in program history. He leads the country, shooting 52.3% from distance.

In two games last week, Brea averaged a team-high 18.0 points per game and shot 60% from the field.

Brea is now the third Cat to earn an SEC Weekly Honor this season, joining Andrew Carrafter UK’s come-from-behind win over Duke and Lamont Butler after going perfect from the field and scoring 33 against Louisville.

The Cats improve to a perfect 5-0 when both teams are ranked inside the top 10 in the Florida-Kentucky matchup. Kentucky’s 106 points were the second-most scored against Florida in the series’ history and the most since 1970.

UK is the only program in the nation with three wins over Top 10 teams this season. Kentucky will play at Georgia on Tuesday, January 7. Tip time is 7 p.m., and the game will air on the SEC Network.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.