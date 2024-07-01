La Familia TBT team hosts 'Champions Weekend' leading up to Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Big Blue Nation is another day closer to seeing their favorite star Wildcats, back in Rupp Arena!

The Basketball Tournament makes its grand debut at Rupp on Friday, July 19, but the La Familia team has three straight days of events leading up to the Lexington Regional.

It kicks off with Champions Connect on Friday, "the ultimate networking social."

On Saturday, there's a Champions basketball camp in the morning, followed by a Champions charity game in the evening featuring former UK players and an afterparty. It all wraps up with the Champions Golf Scramble featuring Willie Cauley-Stein.

All of this is to hype fans up for round one of The Basketball Tournament in Lexington from July 19-24. The team wants Big Blue Nation to #PackOutRupp, so visit thetournament.com/tbt/tickets/ for tickets.

Friday, July 12

Champions Connect

5:30 p.m.

Harper Hall

177 N Upper St, Lexington, KY 40507

Saturday, July 13

Champions B-ball Camp

8:30 a.m.

Sports Center - Lexington

3801 Mall Rd #175, Lexington, KY 40503

Champions Charity Basketball Game

6:00 p.m.

Tates Creek High School Gym

1111 Centre Pkwy, 1A Lexington, KY 40517

Champions After Party

10 p.m.

The Lost Palm

941 Manchester St, Lexington, KY 40508

Sunday, July 14

Champions Golf Scramble

8:30 a.m.

University Club of Kentucky

4850 Leestown Rd, Lexington, KY 40511

Full list of Championship Weekend events and tickets, visit betterlifestyleevents.com/event/champions-weekend/

