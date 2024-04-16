Mark Pope sits down with BBN Tonight

An hour or so before Mark Pope took the stage in front of a packed Rupp Arena for his introductory press conference, BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer sat down with the former Wildcat.

The 23rd coach in Kentucky Men's Basketball program history shared his take on the honor of playing and coaching at Kentucky, the recruitment task in front of him, and more.

WATCH MARK POPE'S INTRODUCTORY PRESS CONFERENCE

Mark Pope Introductory Press Conference

