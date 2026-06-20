MEET THE CATS: Justin McBride

There are nine new players on this year's Kentucky men's basketball team. What better way to get to know them than letting their fellow Wildcats take over the interviews?

Returners: Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams and Trent Noah sit down with senior forward, Justin McBride. They ask the new Cat about his decision to transfer to Kentucky, how he feels about playing against his former team this coming season and what kind of music he listens to before a big game.

This series will feature all newcomers on the 2026-'27 basketball team, including:

Mason Williams

Zoom Diallo

... And more to come!

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky men's basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.